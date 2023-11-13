Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Jersey Mike’s Subs

6139 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Score: 78

Violations include: Employees not washing hands properly due to insufficient supplies; one handwashing sink does not have hot water; one handwashing sink does not have soap or paper towels; drink nozzles at drink machine dirty; foods not labeled correctly; employees not wearing hairnets; counters not clean; ceiling vents in both restrooms are dusty; soap dispenser in women’s restroom dirty; floors dirty; tiles on the wall are loose. See report.

Waffle House #1277

2931 N. Germantown Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 82

Violations include: Dumpster sliding door open; floors are wet behind counter; food and trash on the floor; dishes are not stored inverted on shelf; old chili was mot date marked; uncovered raw chicken and pork chop in walk-in cooler; employee not wearing hairnet while cooking; boxes of fountain drink are stored on top of back hand sink; no paper towels at hand sink; chemicals in stored hand sink. See report.

Humdingers

1636 Stablemill Cove Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 78

Violations include: Employees changed gloves but did not wash hands; hand sink full of items; water at two sinks would not turn on; vacuum sealed bags containing pork stored in hot water. See report.

100s

Tasty Food Services Inc., 3030 Brunswick Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133

The Kitchen Table (Bar), 12062 Forrest Street Arlington, TN 38002