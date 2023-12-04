Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Bamboo Garden Restaurant

2235 Whitten Rd., Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 62

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; employee washing hands without sink; employee did not wash hands after touching raw meat; employee wiped hands on apron instead of napkin; raw chicken stored over cooked chicken; spray bottle with chemicals not labeled; dishes improperly stored; freezer had food debris; dust on ceiling in kitchen; light cover missing in dining area; damaged floor tiles; food not properly date marked. See report.

Side Cafe’

2194 Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 76

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; hand sink has dishes stored inside it; raw chicken stored over raw ground beef; no thermometer in freezer and refrigerator; unlabeled food containers; uncovered food in freezer; not enough sanitizer in dishwasher; dusty ceiling vents; no lid on trash in women’s restroom. See report.

901 Hot Pot And Korean BBQ

2965 N Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN 38133

Score: 77

Violations include: Employee drinking in the kitchen; no paper towels at hand sink; raw frog legs over crab sticks; food not properly date marked; unlabeled spray bottle with chemicals; unlabeled food throughout the restaurant; deep grooves on cutting boards. See report.

Te’Kila Mexican Bar & Grill

1335 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 77

Violations include: Raw eggs in cooler stored above fresh vegetables; mildew buildup in ice machine; improper date marking on food; toxic chemicals unlabeled and stored improperly; food items unlabeled. See report.

El Gallo Giro Restaurant

3991 Lamar Ave., Unit 2 Memphis, TN 38118

Score: 79

Violations include: Cooking oil in fryer is a dark color; raw fish stored over cactus; raw chicken stored over green beans and pineapple; cutting boards extremely worn; uncovered ground beef in freezer; uncovered flour tortillas; bag of onions stored on the floor; cooler interior dirty; inside of microwave dirty; no lid on trash can in women restroom. See report.

El Mezacal Restaurnat

9947 Wolf River, Suite 111 Germantown, TN 38139

Score: 82

Violations include: Cutting boards are deeply stained; improper cooling of rice and cheese sauce foods not held at proper temperature; unlabeled food containers; several boxes of food stored on the floor of walk-in cooler and freezer; employee kept wiping cloth hanging from his pockets; plates improperly stored on serving line; grills and ovens need cleaning; grease build-up on stovel ice build-up in walk-in freezer; stained ceiling tiles throughout restaurant; floors need to be cleaned near dishwashing area. See report.

McDonald’s #7514

3377 Winchester Memphis, TN 38118

Score: 82

Violations include: Employee preparing food without washing hands; employee pulling up pants without washing hands; black build-up in ice machine; thermometer not accurate in walk-in freezer; employee not wearing hairnet while preparing food; coffee station prep area not clean; one build-up inside wall of freezer; exterior and interior of McCafe cooler has build-up; restrooms dirty strong odor in women’s restroom; trash on the ground parking lot. See report.

100s

The Crazy Coop, 1315 Ridgeway Rd STE. 104 Memphis, TN 38119

Tonica (Bar), 1545 Overton Park Memphis, TN 38112

Cocina Mexican Bar & Grill (Bar), 2798 New Brunswick Rd Memphis, TN 38133

Pizza Hut, 2919 Elmore Park Bartlett, TN 38134

Mulligan’s, 1364 Union University Drive Jackson, TN 38305