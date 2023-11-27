Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Dixie Queen

2391 Airways Memphis, TN 38114

Score: 80

Violations include: Cell phone stored on cutting board; chicken help at improper temperature; roach on the wall near ice machine; build-up on grill and fryers; inside of coolers dirty; ceiling stained in food prep area; vent-a-hood dirty and stained; employee not wearing hairnet while prepping food; food stored improperly; worn cutting board. See report.

Bog & Barley Irish Pub

6150 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Score: 83

Violations include: Cutting boards stained and deeply grooved; dishes stored improperly; ice buildup on floor in walk-in freezer; dusty and dirty ceiling vents in restrooms. See report.

100s

Firehouse Subs, 4471 Summer Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38112

Nutrition, 11695 Hwy 70 Suite 103 Arlington, TN 38002

Humdingers, 1636 Stablemille Cove Cordova, TN 38016