Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Rafferty’s

505 N. Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018

Score: 81

Violations include: Raw salmon stored next to cooked chicken; ice machine has mildew; chicken held at improper temperature; food items in walk-in cooler are date marked more than seven days; flies in dry storage; receipt paper on food; ice cream residue in ice cream cooler shelf; missing floor tiles near drain in kitchen line. See report.

Hibachi Grill

3813 Riverdale Road Memphis, TN 38115

Score: 88

Violations include: Food items not labeled; food items held at improper temperature; dishwashing machine dirty; dumpster lids open; light shield on vent hood needs to be replaced; cooking equipment needs to be cleaned; dirty floors, walls and ceiling tiles in the kitchen; dishes stored improperly. See report.

Burger King

2205 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127

Score: 91

Violations include: Thermometer not provided for walk-in freezer; condiment containers unlabeled; dirty exterior of kitchen equipment; clogged drain next to soda dispensers; dirty floors, walk-in cooler and freezer shelved lined with cardboard. See report.

Taco Loco

3970 Jackson Avenue Memphis, TN 38128

Score: 78

Violations include: No thermometer for beverage cooler; unlabeled food containers; cactus leaves stored on the floor; dirt exterior of kitchen equipment; dirty interior of coolers; small hand sink is detached from wall; grease build-up around stove; stained ceiling tiles; dirty floors; clean utensils improperly stored. See report.

100s

Hot Dogs and Hamburger Fenix, 4280 Macon Rd Memphis, TN 38122

Crosstown Arts Bar, 1350 Concourse Avenue Memphis, TN 38104

Two Empanadas, 9226 Speerberry Lane Apt. 102 Cordova, TN 38016