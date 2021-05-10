Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 4-10

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Worst Scores
O’CHARLEYS #222 – 77
- 6045 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134
- Violations include: buckets/trays on floor, dirty microwave, live baby roach crawling on the water, wet wiping cloths improperly stored, used gloves on the floor, missing tiles caused mold to develop on the edge of the wall and under equipment
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E9DEF770-78C6-4C08-9790-E7F15A091BED
SPECIAL CARE FOR LITTLE ONES
- 1101 Chambliss RD Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: hand washing sink had no soap, Lettuce/bell peppers/tomatoes/carrots all spoiled/expired, dirty microwave, no hair restraint
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=23B4434C-81A7-41CA-8FA4-8A6BB87DA09F
100s:
HARD ROCK CAFÉ (UPSTAIRS BAR)
- 126 BEALE ST Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1B08E12B-B0A3-4A24-8DB7-A97657393B58
ALL STAR HOT WINGS
- 2857 Kirby Parkway Suite 110 Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=436BD420-A795-49F5-B794-CC3F9068ABB5
HUEYS SOUTHWIND – BAR
- 7825 Winchester Ste 101 Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=66F83B5C-E224-46F8-B1CD-8B11C9198A53
BRISKET IN A BASKET
- 4575 CHUCK AVE Memphis, TN 38118
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5195E15D-AB07-446E-AF82-DF4CC8AE064E
RED ROBIN #706 – BAR
- 1231 Germantown Pkwy N. Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=10A10522-C41D-48DF-8A69-CFBAEB158243
CENTRAL BBQ
- 6201 POPLAR AVE Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AC0B5318-B617-4105-AB87-82F74F42CDD5