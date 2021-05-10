Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 4-10

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Worst Scores

O’CHARLEYS #222 – 77

6045 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: buckets/trays on floor, dirty microwave, live baby roach crawling on the water, wet wiping cloths improperly stored, used gloves on the floor, missing tiles caused mold to develop on the edge of the wall and under equipment

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E9DEF770-78C6-4C08-9790-E7F15A091BED

SPECIAL CARE FOR LITTLE ONES

1101 Chambliss RD Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: hand washing sink had no soap, Lettuce/bell peppers/tomatoes/carrots all spoiled/expired, dirty microwave, no hair restraint

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=23B4434C-81A7-41CA-8FA4-8A6BB87DA09F

100s:

HARD ROCK CAFÉ (UPSTAIRS BAR)

126 BEALE ST Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1B08E12B-B0A3-4A24-8DB7-A97657393B58

ALL STAR HOT WINGS

2857 Kirby Parkway Suite 110 Memphis, TN 38119

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=436BD420-A795-49F5-B794-CC3F9068ABB5

HUEYS SOUTHWIND – BAR

7825 Winchester Ste 101 Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=66F83B5C-E224-46F8-B1CD-8B11C9198A53

BRISKET IN A BASKET

4575 CHUCK AVE Memphis, TN 38118

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5195E15D-AB07-446E-AF82-DF4CC8AE064E

RED ROBIN #706 – BAR

1231 Germantown Pkwy N. Cordova, TN 38018

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=10A10522-C41D-48DF-8A69-CFBAEB158243



CENTRAL BBQ

6201 POPLAR AVE Memphis, TN 38119

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AC0B5318-B617-4105-AB87-82F74F42CDD5