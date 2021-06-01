Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 24 – June 1

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores

Dixie Queen: 82

100s

Popcorn Vault

Mac Daddy

Key’s Treats

C and K Concession Catering

