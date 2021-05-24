Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 18-24

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
WORST SCORES:
CAPTAIN J J FISH & CHICKEN- 82
- 2447 POPLAR Memphis, TN 38112
- Violations include: improper cold holding temperatures on cooked wings, no date marking system for some food in cooler, observed flies in food prep area, food items stored on the floor, improper use of storing wiping cloths, improper use of gloves and accumulation of dust/dirt.
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D30BDD27-D108-4F44-AB38-58E08F24F4C5
CAROLINA WATERSHED – 78
- 141 CAROLINA Memphis, TN 38126
- Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, plates stored upright, hot box needs cleaning, toilets need cleaning, food items in prep coolers appear to be old and food observed uncovered
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EC92331D-0E82-4923-A466-8288DAA0D46B
LOFLIN YARD- FD SRV – 82
- 7 W CAROLINA Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, employees handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands, ice scoop improperly stored, and the beer keg cooler needs cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C085574C-A81A-4001-991F-94D990B1EBBF
100s:
HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES BAR
- 7730 Centennial Dr Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3B4E8847-41DA-4827-A911-F3ECA5169BAC
CURRY N JERK (BAR)
- 128 MONROE AVE Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3547193A-2B9A-494A-B871-53542989BE42
CREPE KING
- 8242 Horal Spring DR Cordova, TN 3806
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2BFDB51C-E725-4C9B-9F6B-3B9A95ACC833
HUEY’S BAR
- 1771 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E14D7F55-0D64-4E80-8D55-FC926F2D357B
HOT N HEAVY DOGS
- 1163 HUNTERS GREEN CIRCLE SOUTH Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FD633789-FCD1-4F68-8506-F7E753D8043F
BARWARE (BAR)
- 276 S. FRONT ST. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=32ECED2D-1D44-4389-93CE-376488692677
KATIE’S KITCHEN
- 9056 Poplar Pike., Suite 109 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9803A21C-2F5C-4944-8B08-110FC5708B28
T.J. MULLIGAN’S BAR
– 8071 Trinity Rd. Cordova, TN 38018
– https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=792B68DD-1E2A-45F5-AC8E-BE62EBB403CC
TIGER QUE LLC
- 9687 WOODLAND CREEK LN Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=87170C41-C207-406E-BDA1-A21E8A4B2505
COASTAL FISH BAR
- 415 GREAT VIEW DR. EAST, STE #101 Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3BFFC7B0-7E30-420E-878F-9AC72D3E57BE
HYATT CENTRIC BEALE STREET MEMPHIS (BAR)
- 33 BEALE STREET Memphis, TN 38107
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D43FCC84-E5CA-4B21-914C-A5B1AD521EFA
TACO BELL
- 7571 HWY 70 Bartlett, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D89C8CAE-9C6D-4B7E-9645-AE8163195866