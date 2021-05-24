Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, May 18-24

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

WORST SCORES:

CAPTAIN J J FISH & CHICKEN- 82

CAROLINA WATERSHED – 78

LOFLIN YARD- FD SRV – 82

100s:

HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES BAR

CURRY N JERK (BAR)

CREPE KING

HUEY’S BAR

HOT N HEAVY DOGS

BARWARE (BAR)

KATIE’S KITCHEN

T.J. MULLIGAN’S BAR

– 8071 Trinity Rd. Cordova, TN 38018

TIGER QUE LLC

COASTAL FISH BAR

HYATT CENTRIC BEALE STREET MEMPHIS (BAR)

TACO BELL

