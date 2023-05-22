Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest Scores:
El Molino Mexican Restaurant
6496 Summer Ave., Bartlett
Score: 70
Violations include: Employee did not wash hands when entering kitchen; employee touched beef and tortillas on the grill without washing hands; food debris in ware washing hand sink; raw chicken, beef, eggs and fish stored improperly; cooked chicken and ground beef not date marked; chemicals not labeled in ware washing area; no food thermometer; unlabeled food in cooler; back door open and flies present in kitchen; gloves not changed after touching raw meat; damaged floor tiles and food debris on kitchen floor. See report.
Holiday Hams
2087 Union Ave., Memphis
Score: 79
Violations include: Employee not washing hands; cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; cold foods kept over 41 degrees; improper date marking and food labeling; employees not wearing hats or hair nets; reach-in coolers and microwave not clean; bottom of food prep tables not clean; floors, walls and ceilings not clean; permit expired in 2021. See report
Playita Mexicana
6194 Macon Rd. Memphis
Score: 81
Violations include: Raw fish, beef, chicken stored improperly; ice machine has pink slime; prep cooler not maintaining temperature; unlableled food in coolers; open bags of bread crumbs and sugar; uncovered sugar and seasoning; boxes of tortillas, bags of beans and flour stored on floor; employees not wearing hair restraints. See report
Memphis Pizza Cafe
2087 Madison Ave. Memphis
Score: 86
Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; cold foods above 41 degrees; uncovered bowls of salad in refrigerator; ice buildup and mold in deep freezer; dough stored in garbage bags inside garbage containers; dirty floors, walls, ceilings. See report
Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill
5800 RALEIGH LAGRANGE RD Memphis
Score: 86
Violations include: Raw chicken stored over beef and oranges; cooler too warm; unlabeled food in cooler; cutting boards have grooves; food debris on floor; permit and inspection not posted. See report
Checkers #6222 (follow-up inspection)
3605 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis
Score: 88
Violations include: Improper burger holding temperature; improper cold temperature on lettuce, tomatoes, onions; walk-in cooler has ice buildup; ceiling has dust buildup. See report
100s
KK & MJ
3340 Formosa Rd Memphis
Memphis Clover Club upstairs bar
24 N BB KING Memphis
Neveria Manhatten
3766 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis,