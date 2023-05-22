Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

El Molino Mexican Restaurant

6496 Summer Ave., Bartlett

Score: 70

Violations include: Employee did not wash hands when entering kitchen; employee touched beef and tortillas on the grill without washing hands; food debris in ware washing hand sink; raw chicken, beef, eggs and fish stored improperly; cooked chicken and ground beef not date marked; chemicals not labeled in ware washing area; no food thermometer; unlabeled food in cooler; back door open and flies present in kitchen; gloves not changed after touching raw meat; damaged floor tiles and food debris on kitchen floor. See report.

Holiday Hams

2087 Union Ave., Memphis

Score: 79

Violations include: Employee not washing hands; cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; cold foods kept over 41 degrees; improper date marking and food labeling; employees not wearing hats or hair nets; reach-in coolers and microwave not clean; bottom of food prep tables not clean; floors, walls and ceilings not clean; permit expired in 2021. See report

Playita Mexicana

6194 Macon Rd. Memphis

Score: 81

Violations include: Raw fish, beef, chicken stored improperly; ice machine has pink slime; prep cooler not maintaining temperature; unlableled food in coolers; open bags of bread crumbs and sugar; uncovered sugar and seasoning; boxes of tortillas, bags of beans and flour stored on floor; employees not wearing hair restraints. See report

Memphis Pizza Cafe

2087 Madison Ave. Memphis

Score: 86

Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; cold foods above 41 degrees; uncovered bowls of salad in refrigerator; ice buildup and mold in deep freezer; dough stored in garbage bags inside garbage containers; dirty floors, walls, ceilings. See report

Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill

5800 RALEIGH LAGRANGE RD Memphis

Score: 86

Violations include: Raw chicken stored over beef and oranges; cooler too warm; unlabeled food in cooler; cutting boards have grooves; food debris on floor; permit and inspection not posted. See report

Checkers #6222 (follow-up inspection)

3605 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis

Score: 88

Violations include: Improper burger holding temperature; improper cold temperature on lettuce, tomatoes, onions; walk-in cooler has ice buildup; ceiling has dust buildup. See report



100s

KK & MJ

3340 Formosa Rd Memphis

Memphis Clover Club upstairs bar

24 N BB KING Memphis

Neveria Manhatten

3766 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis,