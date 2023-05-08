Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Tsunami

928 S. Cooper St., Memphis

Score: 86

Violations include: Raw meat stored near ready-to-eat foods; cutting board stained and grooved; food must be labeled; reach-in coolers in dessert station are not clean; leaky sink; ceiling in the serving line area, dessert station, and dishroom are stained; permit expired. See report.

100s:

Subarashi

521 S Highland St Memphis

Taste Of Europe

9998 Keaton Cove, Cordova