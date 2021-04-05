Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 29 – April 5

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

HIGHEST SCORES

DA Brunch Spot: 100

Sakura Bar: 100

Itta Bena Bar: 100

Note: There were no scores below an 89 this week

Share this story

Latest News

More News