Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 29 – April 5

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

HIGHEST SCORES

DA Brunch Spot: 100

784 E EH CRUMP Memphis, TN 38126

Sakura Bar: 100

4840 Poplar Ave, Suite #1 Memphis, TN 38117

Itta Bena Bar: 100

145 Beale St. Memphis, TN 3810

Note: There were no scores below an 89 this week