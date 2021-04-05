Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 29 – April 5

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
HIGHEST SCORES
DA Brunch Spot: 100
- 784 E EH CRUMP Memphis, TN 38126
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C93D0A0A-C74A-4689-8B90-FF2C617B6864
Sakura Bar: 100
- 4840 Poplar Ave, Suite #1 Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9F4700DC-2078-4B91-8F31-33F9CA23E624
Itta Bena Bar: 100
- 145 Beale St. Memphis, TN 3810
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4478B8CC-50AD-4514-A3FE-5EE0CFC4640D
Note: There were no scores below an 89 this week