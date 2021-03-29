Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 23-29

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES

Young Avenue Deli: 80

Jack Pirtles: 80

Agavos Cocina & Tequilla: 74

HIGHEST SCORES

Grecian Gourmet Taverna: 100

The Vault- Downstairs Bar: 100

Café Ole Bar: 100

Mellow Mushroom Pizza- Bar: 100

Eat Well Sushi & Grill- Bar: 100

Piccadilly’s: 100

