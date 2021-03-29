Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 23-29

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES

Young Avenue Deli: 80

2119 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: worker used bare hands to prepare food, food debris on exterior food equipment, dumpster side doors open, physical facilities must be maintained

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F8A2BEC2-0840-418C-BA28-7FD3091E4F9E

Jack Pirtles: 80

2484 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Violations include: paper towels not at hand sink, condensations leak inside walk-in cooler, dirty wiping cloths on prep tables, clean utensils stored haphazardly, old worn food containers, hot water not available, mop sink not installed, dirty floor, walls, equipment

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FB0A3637-F469-44F0-8D18-87DED12FE40F

Agavos Cocina & Tequilla: 74

2924 WALNUT GROVE Memphis, TN 38112

Violations include: person in charge is not present, employees not using proper handwashing techniques, flying insects, food items stored on floor, wiping cloths stored on handwashing sink, observed cooked mashed potatoes/black beans with no discard date, accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, grease

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=339BC432-6CA9-4161-A287-3C0D64E1F4AC

HIGHEST SCORES

Grecian Gourmet Taverna: 100

412 S MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=94717039-E28A-4C03-B5AB-371399868552

The Vault- Downstairs Bar: 100

124 G.E. PATTERSON Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9E00BC8A-68E3-442F-9822-CC93850D1331

Café Ole Bar: 100

959 S. Cooper Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=98F0B616-542F-4153-BD13-0BB32FC7DE67

Mellow Mushroom Pizza- Bar: 100

9155 US HWY 72 SUITE # 26 Germantown, TN 38138

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=94BC1F04-6CE6-440D-A77D-13B98AF9C82B

Eat Well Sushi & Grill- Bar: 100

2965 N GERMANTOWN RD 102 Memphis, TN 38133

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=84860484-7792-4957-AC4E-5939DD463A9C

Piccadilly’s: 100

246 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A259F4C9-4315-42EC-B0DD-FBED04496055