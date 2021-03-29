Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 23-29

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES
Young Avenue Deli: 80
- 2119 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: worker used bare hands to prepare food, food debris on exterior food equipment, dumpster side doors open, physical facilities must be maintained
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F8A2BEC2-0840-418C-BA28-7FD3091E4F9E
Jack Pirtles: 80
- 2484 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38108
- Violations include: paper towels not at hand sink, condensations leak inside walk-in cooler, dirty wiping cloths on prep tables, clean utensils stored haphazardly, old worn food containers, hot water not available, mop sink not installed, dirty floor, walls, equipment
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FB0A3637-F469-44F0-8D18-87DED12FE40F
Agavos Cocina & Tequilla: 74
- 2924 WALNUT GROVE Memphis, TN 38112
- Violations include: person in charge is not present, employees not using proper handwashing techniques, flying insects, food items stored on floor, wiping cloths stored on handwashing sink, observed cooked mashed potatoes/black beans with no discard date, accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, grease
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=339BC432-6CA9-4161-A287-3C0D64E1F4AC
HIGHEST SCORES
Grecian Gourmet Taverna: 100
- 412 S MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=94717039-E28A-4C03-B5AB-371399868552
The Vault- Downstairs Bar: 100
- 124 G.E. PATTERSON Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9E00BC8A-68E3-442F-9822-CC93850D1331
Café Ole Bar: 100
- 959 S. Cooper Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=98F0B616-542F-4153-BD13-0BB32FC7DE67
Mellow Mushroom Pizza- Bar: 100
- 9155 US HWY 72 SUITE # 26 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=94BC1F04-6CE6-440D-A77D-13B98AF9C82B
Eat Well Sushi & Grill- Bar: 100
- 2965 N GERMANTOWN RD 102 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=84860484-7792-4957-AC4E-5939DD463A9C
Piccadilly’s: 100
- 246 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A259F4C9-4315-42EC-B0DD-FBED04496055