Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 15-23

HIGHEST SCORES

TACO BELL, 1447 UNION AVE, Memphis: 100

HUEYS- BAR, 77 S. Second St. Memphis: 100

SAGE – BAR, 94 S MAIN ST Memphis: 100

FARM AND FIG LLC, 800 S COOPER, Memphis: 100

LOWEST SCORES:

APPLEBEES #81099, 2114 Union Ave. Memphis: 57

WAFFLE HOUSE #2258, 7125 Winchester Rd Memphis: 82

