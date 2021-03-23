Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, March 15-23

HIGHEST SCORES
TACO BELL, 1447 UNION AVE, Memphis: 100
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=002D20B0-FDA7-4FC4-82C9-9E62DD487111
HUEYS- BAR, 77 S. Second St. Memphis: 100
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=429D577F-1AF1-4E70-9DC8-69F1D2B9A2DE
SAGE – BAR, 94 S MAIN ST Memphis: 100
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B50D31B7-9F6F-4A3F-BBFC-9F7349CEE7DC
FARM AND FIG LLC, 800 S COOPER, Memphis: 100
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EDE2167F-ACED-49C7-9C8E-B472873B8384
LOWEST SCORES:
APPLEBEES #81099, 2114 Union Ave. Memphis: 57
- Violations include: handwashing sinks are not adequate, observed food in moldy, goey, sticky conditions on prep line, food not properly protect from contamination by separation and segregation, food contact surfaces not clean, observed flying insects in food prep area, observed dirt utensils stored on prep tables,
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FF8F1414-7064-460D-8305-EE596E36EBFC
WAFFLE HOUSE #2258, 7125 Winchester Rd Memphis: 82
- Violations include: no employee illness policy in place, eggs stored on counter in room temperature, food worker does not have hair restraint,
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1DFD9074-641A-4D21-94A0-63552E4AE646