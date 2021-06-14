Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 7-14

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES

 SECOND LINE – 83 (FOLLOW UP SCORE)


100s:

ROCK N DOUGH BAR

FIVE GUY’S BURGERS

ARRIVE HOTEL – LONG SHOT

THE OLD DAISY THEATER

TOKYO GRILL

MISS CRUMPY’S

CHARDONNAY BISTRO AND WINE BAR (BAR)

BAIN BBQ MOBILE

