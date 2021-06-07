Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, June 1-7

Restaurant Report Card
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST:

SAKURA JAPANESE RESTAURANT- 83

RESTAURANT IRIS- 68

SECOND LINE – 77

AIN’T IT THE LIFE MOBILE UNIT – 73

100s:

901 PIZZA

DIM SUM 101

LOS CABOS OF GERMANTOWN – BAR

WENDY’S

