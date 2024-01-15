Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Rayford’s All-In-One Hot Wings

1890 Berryhill Rd., STE 105 Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 77

Violations include: Celery stored next to raw meats in the Home Depot containers found in Coca-Cola and Pepsi coolers; raw fish in container on cutting board; bread buns and chicken wings stored in cooler next to each other; fountain drink dispensers have black residue; food labeled improperly; ceiling tiles and vents have rust, discoloration and stains. See report.

Red Lobster #6341

7750 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

Score: 79

Violations include: Employee coughed in hand and returned to work without washing hands; no soap at handwashing sinks; residue around faucets; dishwasher temperature not reaching 160; ice machine has black residue; food items above cold-holding temperature; coats in the pantry area; walk-in freezer has ice build-up on the door; cutting boards have discoloration and deep grooves; men’s bathroom ceiling is leaking; ceiling tiles are stained; wall underneath handwashing sink is damaged. See report.

Cocina Mexicana Memphis

6196 Macon Rd Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 74

Violations include: Raw steak stored over shrimp; raw chicken stored over sliced bell peppers; spray bottle of degreaser and acid not labeled; uncovered container of sliced cheese and mixed veggies are stored on top shelf; wiping cloth stored on cutting board; glass plates not stored correctly. See report.

Captain D’s #6107

1665 Sycamore View, Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 74

Violations include: Prep cooler does not maintain proper temperature; rusty metal ice scooper stored inside ice machine; employee not wearing a hair restraint while handling food; wiping cloth stored on top of cold holding station; grease build-up on the side of fryers; women’s restroom has few wall tiles missing. See report.

100s

Osaka Restaurant, 2200 N. Germantown Pkwy, #101 Cordova, TN 38018

El Mezcal (Bar), 1492 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Taco Bell, 1740 Sycamore View Rd Memphis, TN 38134

El Mezcal, 694 N. Germantown Pkwy, STE 48 Cordova, TN 38018

Corky (Bar), 1740 Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018