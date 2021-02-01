Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Jan. 25-Feb. 1

LOWEST SCORES:
Little Caesar’s – 82
- 3287 Austin Peay Hwy., Suite #101 Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: no soap/paper towels at back hand washing sink, no hair restraints, utensils improperly stored, dry storage area is unsanitary, physical facility in poor condition, vents are clogged with dust
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=340AF3E9-68F6-496C-BE64-9F39E34FAC5D
Chilis Grill & Bar- 83
- 8100 Giacosa Dr. Memphis, TN 38133
- Violations include: paper towels need to be provided at all hand washing sinks, wet clothes must be in sanitizer water, cutting boards need to be repalced, clean floors and equipment
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1DB9106A-F2DD-4088-9121-55F28A60709D
HIGHEST SCORES:
Flying Saucer Bar – 100
- 1400 N. Germantown Pkwy, STE 114 Cordova, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5E899B34-9176-4149-ADEE-16549D85A20B
DA Sauce and Wings & Things – 100
- 7020 E SHELBY DR STE 118 Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0A6F0256-6E47-4D4D-80CE-1D3446940CF5
Hooter’s – 100
- 7535 WINCHESTER RD Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FAC1A137-E1D0-4D18-BE94-98C3B94368CA
Panda Express:
- 7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7F0E962F-26F7-40B9-BF57-3FDB7F72BA6A
Qahwa Coffee Shop – 100
- 109 N. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5B956BD2-31AF-4254-AB96-B84FF08A4FAB