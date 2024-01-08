Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Dime

6196 Macon Rd Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 74

Violations include: No soap and paper towels at the hand sink in the kitchen or behind the first and second bar; second bar hand sink is dirty; whole lemons in cooler are molded; container of raspberries in cooler have mold; ice machine has black and pink slime; food exceeds date mark; box of bread rolls on the floor in kitchen; open bag of flour stored on shelf; food debris in food tray; build-up grease on fryers; smelly trash can in kitchen does not have a lid; floor needs mopping; hole in wall by hand sink; filters are dusty and have grease build-up. See report.

Chang’s House

5999 Bartlett Center Drive Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 77

Violations include: Employee left kitchen, returned and handled food without washing his hands; raw shell eggs stored over bell pepper in walk-in cooler; food improperly date marked; raw bags of chicken and steak sitting out to thaw; broken thermometer in walk-in freezer; unlabeled food containers; gnats present in kitchen; wipes stores where raw chicken is prepped; brick wall is stained and paint is chipping; grease build-up under cooking equipment. See report.

Al’s Wings & Things

1806 Lamar Avenue Memphis, TN 38114

Score: 82

Violations include: Cutting boards need replacing; missing thermometers in prep cooler and refrigerator; unlabeled food containers; employee not wearing hair restraint; cooking oil stored on the floor; inside of refrigerator, grills and fryers need cleaning; ice build-up in freezers; uncovered trash bin in restroom; broken handle at hand sink in restroom; walls peeling; floors need cleaning; dusty vents. See report.

Jason’s Deli of Cordova

1585 Chickering Ln. Cordova, TN 38018

Score: 83

Violations include: No soap at hand washing sink; ice dispenser on drink fountain has pink residue; ice machine has pink and black residue; meat slider has meat residue present; no hot water at handwashing sink for employees; women’s restroom sink did not have hot water; food, excessive water and treash present on floors in the food prep area. See report.

100s

Pizza Hut, 1229 Getwell Rd. Memphis, TN 38111

Lil Red Turkey Shed, 2475 Carrollwood Ln Memphis, TN 38016

Castle Restaurant, 3992 Park Memphis, TN 38111

Burger King, 3966 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111