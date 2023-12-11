Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Krystal

3675 Lamar Ave. Memphis, TN 38118

Score: 74

Violations include: Black build-up inside of ice machine; raw bacon, hot dogs and corn dogs not held at correct temperature; freezer not working at correct temperature; employee not wearing hairnet while preparing food; wet dished stacked improperly; floor walls and ceiling tiles not clean. See report.

Royal Panda Restaurant

3120 Village Shops Drive Ste 2 3 Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 77

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; employee touching food with bare hands; no thermometer in prep cooler or walk-in freezer; no dates on food prepared over 24 hours; unlabeled food containers; uncovered food in walk-in cooler; clean utensils and wiping cloths stored improperly; employee not changing gloves when changing tasks; floors, walls, ceiling tiles and vents need cleaning. See report.

Wimpy’s Burgers and Fries

9245 US HWY 72 STE 11 Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 78

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; cutting boards deeply grooved and stained can opener needs cleaning; improper date marking system; unlabeled food containers; inside of microwave needs cleaning; dirty exterior of upright freezer; no hot water in women’s restroom; stained and dusty ceiling tiles. See report.

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Avenue Memphis, TN 38105

Score: 81

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge pertaining to food temperatures; improper cooling of roast beef; improper date marking; missing thermometer in several coolers; unlabeled food containers; uncovered foods in prep cooler; wiping cloths and clean utensils improperly stored; ovens need cleaning; ice build-up in walk-in freezer; cutting boards need cleaning; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer; floors need sweeping and mopping; stained and dusty ceiling tiles; stained walls. See report.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

3170 Village Shops Dr. Memphis, TN 38013

Score: 83

Violations include: Raw chicken and beef stored in the same pan; improper cooling of chicken and ground beef; improper cooling method of food items; unlabeled food containers; uncovered food on cold and hot holding table; wiping cloths improperly stored on cutting boards; clean utensils improperly stored; dirty dishes piled in sink; stained ceiling tiles. See report.

100s

Los Cobos Seafood Bar and Grill (Bar), 6542 Quince Memphis, TN 38119

DWJ Korean Restaurant #3 Bar, 551 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111

Limelight Bar, 7724 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138