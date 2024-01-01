Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Hyderabad Biryani and More

3675 Southwind Park Cove STE 105 Memphis, TN 38125

Score: 68

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; employees touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands; cutting boards need replacing; no date marking system for foods held in refrigerator over 24 hours; missing thermometers in coolers; unlabeled food containers; several food items stored on the floor storage room; wiping cloths improperly stored on table; clean utensils improperly stored; mixer, microwave, and grills need cleaning; dirty shelving no hot water at front hand washing sink; walls and ceiling very soiled; dirty equipment and exterior of coolers; vents over fryers need cleaning. See report.

Los Comales

345 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 79

Violations include: (The following violations were not corrected following last week’s Restaurant Report Card) No consumer advisory on menus; spray bottles not labeled; foods not held at proper temperature; foods not covered in storage in coolers; counters, work stations, and broiler dirty; drawers underneath grill have a foul odor; shelves in walk-in cooler not clean; floors wet near walk-in coolers. See report.

Forest Hill Grill-Kitchen

9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 84

Violations include: Cutting boards are deeply grooved and stained; can opener needs cleaning; unlabeled food containers; uncovered foods in prep cooler; wiping cloths improperly stored on cutting boards; clean utensils improperly stored; employee not changing gloves when doing tasks; no lid on trash bin in ladies restrooml dumpster lids open. See report.

Grisanti’s To Go

1940 Exeter Rd Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 85

Violations include: Hand-washing sink does not have soap; nozzles on drink machine are not clean; cutting boards stained and grooved; date marking system is missing discard dates; foods are not labeled correctly; foods are not covered in storage; reach-in equipment is not clean. See report.

100s

American House, 3345 Kirby Whitten Memphis, TN 38134

Crave 4 Gourmet Popcorn, 2546 Mt. Moriah Ste 101 MEMPHIS, Tennessee 38115

Let’s Fiesta Bar & Grill, 5992 Knight Arnold Rd Memphis, TN 38115