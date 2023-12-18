Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest Scores:
Los Jimadores Mexican Grill & Cantina
6220 Stage Road, Bartlett
Score: 69
Violations include: Person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge, cooked chicken wings in cooler had odor, raw shrimp stored over pico de gallo, raw shell eggs sitting in a container with peppers and onion, food not date marked, unlabeled bottle of bleach, walk-in cooler does not close properly. See report
Memphis Hunt & Polo Club Main Kitchen
650 S. Shady Grove
Score: 86
Violations include: Ice machine and grill need cleaning, stained cutting boards, peeling ceiling, dusty vents dirty floors. See report
Taco Bell
3378 Poplar Avenue
Score: 86 (followup after score of 84)
Violations include: See original report
El Mezcal
9947 Wolf River, Ste, 111, Germantown
Score: 87
Violations include: Stained cutting boards, pans of rice and cheese sauce stored on counter, unlabeled foods, stained ceiling tiles, dirty floors. See report
Purple Diamond
6102 Macon Road
Score: 87
Violations include: Buildup in ice machine, unlabeled meatballs, marinara and gravy. See report