Lowest Scores:

Los Jimadores Mexican Grill & Cantina

6220 Stage Road, Bartlett

Score: 69

Violations include: Person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge, cooked chicken wings in cooler had odor, raw shrimp stored over pico de gallo, raw shell eggs sitting in a container with peppers and onion, food not date marked, unlabeled bottle of bleach, walk-in cooler does not close properly. See report

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club Main Kitchen

650 S. Shady Grove

Score: 86

Violations include: Ice machine and grill need cleaning, stained cutting boards, peeling ceiling, dusty vents dirty floors. See report

Taco Bell

3378 Poplar Avenue

Score: 86 (followup after score of 84)

Violations include: See original report

El Mezcal

9947 Wolf River, Ste, 111, Germantown

Score: 87

Violations include: Stained cutting boards, pans of rice and cheese sauce stored on counter, unlabeled foods, stained ceiling tiles, dirty floors. See report

Purple Diamond

6102 Macon Road

Score: 87

Violations include: Buildup in ice machine, unlabeled meatballs, marinara and gravy. See report