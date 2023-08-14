Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Asian Star

6158 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 71

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; employees not washing hands before touching food, just putting on gloves; all cutting boards need to be replaced; food not cooled properly; raw food stored over other food. See report.

Lenny’s Sub Shop #28

8265 Hwy. 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Score: 77

Violations include: Employees not washing hands or washing them improperly; drink nozzles are not clean; cutting boards stained; employees not wearing proper hair nets; coolers dirty; ceiling tiles missing in walk-in cooler; ceiling vents and kitchen vents dirty. See report.

McAlister’s Deli

6600 Stage Road, Suite 120 Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 79

Violations include: Employees not washing hands before handling food; spray containers not labeled; all cutting boards need to be replaced due to grooves; broken thermometers in cooler; food labeled incorrectly; employees not wearing hair nets; dish washer not dispersing chlorine; walls and ceiling stained; floors need sweeping near food line. See report.

Red Hook

7733 Winchester, Memphis, TN 38125

Score: 65

Violations include: Employees not wearing gloves while handling food; mildew found in the ice machine; spray bottles with chemicals not labeled; trash can in women’s restroom is not covered. See report.

Subway #14606

1674 Whitten Road, Suite 105 Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 83

Violations include: Ice dispenser has black slime; walk-in cooler doesn’t maintain temperature; hand sink in kitchen is leaking; men and women’s restroom needs cleaning; dumpster lid missing. See report.

100s

Lapanderia Bakery, 2782 S Perkins Rd Memphis, TN 38118

Cache 42, 4202 Hacks Cross Road #121 Memphis, TN 38125

Fine Cooking, 4504 S. Third Street Memphis, TN 38109

Applebes #77054 (Bar), 3895 Hacks Cross Road Memphis, TN 38125

Olive Garden #1612 (Bar), 7778 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125