Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Sonic Drive-In

3804 Summer Memphis, TN 38122

Score: 81

Violations include: Unlabeled food containers; dirty wiping cloth left on prep table and bread tray; uncovered coffee filters; dirty sink, kitchen equipment and freezer; leaky faucets; clogged toilets; overflowing grease trap; dirty restrooms; grease build-up around fryers. See report.

McDonald’s

1666 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 87

Violations include: No paper towels at hand sink; flies in the food prep area; black build-up inside ice machine; beef and chicken patties uncovered in freezer; exterior of drink machines dirty; coffee filters uncovered. See report.

Waffle Mania

2302 Peres Avenue Memphis, TN 38108

Score: 88

Violations include: Cell phone on prep table; leaky mop sink faucet; foul odor coming from floor drain; dirty grease trap top; dirty floors and walls; damaged ceiling tiles; thermometer not provided for freezer; dirty vent-a-hood missing filter. See report.

100s

Subway, 14 Timber Creek Cordova, TN 38018

Selam Food Truck, 6490 Gallan Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Good Groceries LLC Food Truck, 5693 Mason Road Memphis, TN 38120

Brown’s Italian Ice, 1024 Cummings Street Memphis, TN 38106

Fruitimania, 670 Waring Memphis, TN 38122

Cafe 127, 2425 Linkenholt Dr Collierville, TN 38017

The Food Dude, 527 Layton Dr. Gallaway, TN 38036

Last Vegan on Earth LLC, 1042 New York St. Memphis, TN 38104

Variations Grill, 5653 Mandy Smith Ln Memphis, TN 38135