Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Saito 1 Hibacho and Grill

6600 Stage Road Ste 101 Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 59

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; chef touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands; raw beef stored over food; ice machine has black slime; food not date marked; gnats in the kitchen; refrigerator shelves need to be washed; employee restroom sink doesn’t have hot water; walls and ceiling tiles are dirty and damaged. See report.

Memphis Scholars Caldwell Guthrie

951 Chelsea Avenue Memphis, TN 38107

Score: 73

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; hand sink had no soap and paper towels; condensation leak in walk-in freezer; dirty wiping cloths in sink; dirty utensils; dirty exterior of kitchen equipment; trashcan overflowing; dumpsters don’t have tops; damaged ceiling tiles; dirty floors. See report.

Klassy Kids Academy – Food Service

2979 Elmore Park Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 83

Violations include: Handwashing sink blocked by fan and trash can; raw eggs stored improperly; food not refrigerated after opening; freezer dirty; leak under sink; dumpster has items stored around it. See report.

Butteriffic Bakery and Cafe

488 S. Second Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 84

Violations include: Handwashing sink in front leaking; handwashing sink in the back does not have cold water knob; some food items are not date marked; food containers not labeled; employees not wearing hair, hair net or restraint; deep freezer has ice buildup; ceiling vents in restrooms are dusty. See report.

100s

Uncle Zeke’s, 2344 Cardigan Dr., Memphis, TN 38119

A Lil Taste of Memphis, 306 Stoneham Rd Memphis, TN 38109

Lolonyo Southern Soul, 4226 Middlesex Ave Memphis, TN 38118