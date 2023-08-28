Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Shining Star Daycare – Food Services

2988 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38114

Score: 66

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; employees giving kids with bare hands; refrigerator won’t close; Windex stored near clean dishes; food items not completely covered; toaster and microwave ovens not clean; hand sink drains slowly; floors need to be cleaned. See report.

Bardog Tavern

73 Monroe Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 73

Violations include: Coolers dirty; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer; stained ceiling tile; cutting boards deeply stained and grooved. See report.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

4128 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 101 Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 80

Violations include: Pink and black buildup inside ice machine; multiple foods not maintained at the correct temperature; ground beef and beef thawing in a container on the floor; wiping cloths properly stored; employee holding raw shrimp without gloves; dishes not properly airdrying; worn cutting boards; trash on the ground. See report.

Yo Mama Restaurant

2545 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Score: 80

Violations include: Boxed raw beef stored on dolly on the floor; dirty wiping cloths; dirty food containers; dirty interior of refrigerator and freezer; floors and walls need cleaning; grease build-up; blown bulb in restroom. See report.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe

9087 Poplar Ave. Suite 111 Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 82

Violations include: Ice machine has black mold on the inside; fly in food prep area; various food products out of proper cold temperature. See report.

Los Cabos

6600 Stage Road Suite 106 Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 85

Violations include: Pans dumped in hand washing only sink; improper cold holding; cutting board has too many deep groves; commercial dishwasher not dispensing any chlorine. See report.

100s

Taconganas, 623 Estridge Cove Memphis, TN 38122

Subway #23686, 7825 Winchester, Suite 121 Memphis, TN 38125

Mr. Tacos Mobile Unit, 5325 Shady Ridge Cove Memphis, TN 38141

McAlister’s Deli #181, 3855 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

The Majestic Grille-Upstairs Bar, 145 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103

Ben & Jerry’s Cow Mobile, 5007 Black Rd Memphis, TN 38117

Lil Miracles, 2065 Cranberry Drive Memphis, TN 38134

Maui’s Mocktail’s, 8843 Dogwood Rd Germantown, TN 38139

Board to Beers, 2867 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38111

The Peanut Shoppe, 121 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103

Taqueria Marquense, 1871 Brent Cove Memphis, TN 38016

Champs Barbeque, 5179 Water Point Drive, Memphis, TN 38141

Biscuits & Jam (Bar), 5806 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38134

