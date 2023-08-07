Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Redhook Cajun Seafood

6105 Stage Road, Bartlett

Score: 65

Violations include: Employee seen eating lunch in the kitchen; employee did not wash hands; employee sprinkled cheese with bare hand; raw calamari and raw chicken stored over boxes of margarine, raw salmon stored over cooked jambalaya, raw lamb chops was stores over fresh greens; wiping cloths stored on counters snd cutting boards; microwave plate is dirty. See report

The Taste of Breakfast & Burgers

1393 N. Hollywood, Memphis

Score: 74

Violations include: Serving tray stored on top of raw bacon; lasagna and meatloaf not date-marked; inoperable prep cooler; “raw hen” improperly thawing in pot set on chair; dirty wiping cloth stored on prep table; rusty bottom shelf of prep table; dirty sink, dirty coolers and freezers, dirty exterior of kitchen equipment, dirty microwave, dirty floor, walls, ceiling, “very dirty” mop sink and closet. See report

Tamp & Tap

122 Gayoso Ave. Memphis

Score: 75

Violations include: Cell phone on counter near food; employee is not wearing a hat or hairnet; floor around the shelves are not clean. See report

Sage

94 S. Main St., Memphis

Score: 81

Violations include: Cutting board stained and grooved; ice machine not clean; microwaves are not clean; exterior of freezer not clean; floors, walls, and ceilings are stained. See report

Zi Jing Chinese

6525 Memphis Arlington #102, Memphis

Score: 83

Violations include: Watered-down soap, watered-down sanitizer; raw chicken on a stick stored on shelf over batter mix and cooked chicken; frozen eggrolls and wonton are stored in deep freezer uncovered; grease build up on side of fryers. Comment from inspector: “Educated all staff on cooling method. There is a language barrier and im concern that employees still do not understand my explanation.” See report

The Nine Thai and Sushi (followup inspection)

121 Union Ave., Memphis

Score: 83

Violations include: Roaches are present in kitchen; foods are uncovered in freezers; cutting boards stained; can opener and microwave dirty; cooler needs to be replaced or repaired; freezer does not close completely. See report

Stix Restaurant

150 Peabody Place, Suite 115, Memphis

Score: 83

Violations include: Ice machine is not clean; foods on the sushi station are above 41 degrees; refrigerator, microwave not clean. See report

Flying Fish

105 S. Second St. Memphis

Score: 83

Violations include: Shrimp thawing in sink in still water; foods uncovered in reach-in cooler; prep table needs to be replaced; microwave not clean; air conditioner not working. See report

Aldo’s

100 S. Main, Memphis

Score: 85

Violations include: Cutting boards stained; food not stored cold enough; date-marking and labeling inadequate; coolers not clean. See report

Bartlett Donut Man

6525 Memphis Arlington, Suite 101

Score: 87

Violations include: Does not have written procedure for pigs in a blanket, bacon and cheese croissants and burritos. See report

100s

KCJ’s Playhouse, 688 Avon Road, Memphis

Baskin Robbins, 85 S. Highland, Memphis

Frost Bake Shop, 9845 Lake District Drive, Suite 113, Arlington

Enrike’s, 1619 Russwood Rd., Memphis

Memphis Smokehouse, 3771 Isherwood Cove, Memphis

Kingdom Hearts, 3515 Boxdale, Memphis

Jersey Mike’s, 7801 Winchester Rd, Memphis

East End Skating Center, 5718 Mt Moriah, Memphis

J. Alexanders Restaurant/Redlands Grill Bar, 2670 N. Germantown Pkwy., Memphis

Kona Ice of Memphis (mobile), 2766 Covington Pike, Memphis

Big Hands Bake Shop, 5865 Ridgeway Center Pkwy, Memphis

Mister Softee Memphis (mobile), 5533 Millers Glen Cove, Memphis