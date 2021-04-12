Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 6 – 12

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Dyers Hamburgers:

205 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3BB5104B-D5B1-4702-B7B2-C3609632F625

Starbuck’s St. Jude- Food Service

262 N. DANNY THOMAS Memphis, TN 38105

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=072B8F6C-76AC-425B-977E-4B86B6AD865B

Stabuck’s (St. Jude Hospital)

262 Danny Thomas Pl, Mail Stop 211 Memphis, TN 38105

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2D559C1B-AAC2-454D-BA7A-F5B8A2C67497

LOWEST SCORES

A Mother’s Wish- Food Service (76)

3303 N WATKINS , 38127

Violations include: hand sink blocked by supplies, microwave dirty at the top, bleach stored on top of fridge, utensils and single use items not stored properly

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=960D678F-41AC-4280-AD44-0D850641678D

Donald’s Donuts (70)

5144 Riverdale Road, Suite 109 Memphis, TN 38141

Violations include: lit cigarette found in the kitchen, no paper towels in kitchen, donuts exposed to flies in the facility, gnats are found in the hallway, kitchen and around donut display, toilet handle is disconnected from toilet bowl, microwave not clean

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2794665A-6ADB-4977-9331-CF26A6C6CD5E