Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 6 – 12

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Dyers Hamburgers:
- 205 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3BB5104B-D5B1-4702-B7B2-C3609632F625
Starbuck’s St. Jude- Food Service
- 262 N. DANNY THOMAS Memphis, TN 38105
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=072B8F6C-76AC-425B-977E-4B86B6AD865B
Stabuck’s (St. Jude Hospital)
- 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Mail Stop 211 Memphis, TN 38105
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2D559C1B-AAC2-454D-BA7A-F5B8A2C67497
LOWEST SCORES
A Mother’s Wish- Food Service (76)
- 3303 N WATKINS , 38127
- Violations include: hand sink blocked by supplies, microwave dirty at the top, bleach stored on top of fridge, utensils and single use items not stored properly
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=960D678F-41AC-4280-AD44-0D850641678D
Donald’s Donuts (70)
- 5144 Riverdale Road, Suite 109 Memphis, TN 38141
- Violations include: lit cigarette found in the kitchen, no paper towels in kitchen, donuts exposed to flies in the facility, gnats are found in the hallway, kitchen and around donut display, toilet handle is disconnected from toilet bowl, microwave not clean
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2794665A-6ADB-4977-9331-CF26A6C6CD5E