Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 6 – 12

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Dyers Hamburgers:

Starbuck’s St. Jude- Food Service

Stabuck’s (St. Jude Hospital)

LOWEST SCORES

A Mother’s Wish- Food Service (76)

Donald’s Donuts (70)

