Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 27 – May 3

Restaurant Report Card

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Ciao Bella

Majestic Grille – Upstairs bar

Olive Garden #1612

The Butcher Shop (Bar)

Jewels Cuisine

