Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 27 – May 3

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Ciao Bella
- 565 Erin Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B7353779-7F72-43E5-A760-602496506B11
Majestic Grille – Upstairs bar
- 145 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=570B8E69-62DA-42E6-BCF3-0EDA35F6DA8D
Olive Garden #1612
- 7778 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=428C35E7-27AC-408E-9684-6473CF2269E3
The Butcher Shop (Bar)
- 107 S. Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38018
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F165EE20-FFF8-4015-BEFA-EBF6B7C0D6A5
Jewels Cuisine
- 6459 Trysting Oak Drive Memphis, TN 381411
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FC05A4CF-5542-42B1-83FF-269BFA355B08