Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave. Memphis

Score: 80

Violations include: Employees must practice proper hand washing procedure (corrected); cutting boards on the sandwich line are deeply stained; ice machine is not clean; food items observed not being held at 41 or below (corrected); gnats flying around the prep area and cook area; debris on the bottom of cooler; floors, walls, and ceiling needs cleaning and remodeling. See report.

DWJ Korean Barbecue

2156 Young Ave., Memphis

Score: 84

Violations include: Drink nozzles and ice machine not clean; no date marking; food not labeled according to contents; freezer, refigerator, toaster oven and microwave not clean; ceiling vents in the restrooms are dusty; wall behind the stove and the vent-a-hood not clean. See report.

Cafe Ole’

959 S. Cooper Memphis,

Score: 87

Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained (corrected); cold foods above 41 degrees; floors, walls, and ceiling are stained or have damage. See report.

Christian Brothers College Concessions

650 E. Parkway S. Memphis

Score: 89

Violations include: Salads on display contain spoiled lettuce; cutting board is deeply stained and grooved; cooler not clean. See report.

100s

Lenny’s Sub Shop # 67

5643 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis