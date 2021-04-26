Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 20-26

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Kingsway Childcare/Learning Ctr/FD: 80

HIGHEST SCORES:

Krab Kingz Seafood: 100

Silky O’Sullivan’s- Oyster Bar: 100

