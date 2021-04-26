Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 20-26

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Kingsway Childcare/Learning Ctr/FD: 80

7887 Poplar Ave. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: no sanitizer pumping in commercial dishwasher, chairs blocking main hand sink, oven in use needs cleaning, dumpster side door open with trash on ground in enclosure

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DCEBB5DF-EDED-4092-95A8-63446DECAF11

HIGHEST SCORES :

Krab Kingz Seafood: 100

5992 Knight Arnold Road, Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C4A68476-C812-41CF-A775-BB12800EB06B

Silky O’Sullivan’s- Oyster Bar: 100

183 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2BD2BC55-33C9-432E-92B3-1036B1C3F08A