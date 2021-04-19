Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 13-19

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Colleta’s Italian Restaurant/Bar
- 2850 Appling Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DF652028-D9B7-478D-A0AC-989E4CAB6E8F
Burger King
- 6428 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F624975E-9074-4A8C-BC45-D075BD872A55
Blues City Hot Dog Cart
- 1317 Merrycrest Memphis, TN 38111
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2EE28F3D-A96D-44C2-B5C4-31DD4BD729F8
Villa Castoriti – Bar
- 714 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Ste 15 Cordova, TN
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0664C260-F478-4FDB-9BBA-6D06C0C4D3F6
China House
- 4780 Riverdale Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=32F0A2EF-34AD-495A-AAF7-D7B822423921
Lowest scores:
El Gallo Giro Restaurant: 83
- 3991 Lamar Ave., UNIT 2 Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: foods not maintained at *41, employee not wearing hair restraint, scoop stored in salt, food slippery/dirty in food prep area
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EE00AF21-6CD0-47F2-B86D-F7DEF9AE9F88
Waffle House #317- 76
- 1550 SYCAMORE VIEW RD. Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: hands are not washed when entering kitchen, hand sink in the back is missing, mask is not covering entire face, drink fountain has residue around nozzles, bathrooms are not sanitary, floors need to be sweot, vents are clogged and dusty, dumpsters overflowing
Rum Boogie Café- 80
- 182 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, improper date marking, walk in refrigeration needs cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=936047D0-9EBB-4F40-A947-DDC7A5598AEC