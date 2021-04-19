Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 13-19

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Colleta’s Italian Restaurant/Bar

Burger King      

Blues City Hot Dog Cart

Villa Castoriti – Bar

China House

Lowest scores:

El Gallo Giro Restaurant: 83


Waffle House #317- 76

  • 1550 SYCAMORE VIEW RD. Memphis, TN 38134
  • Violations include: hands are not washed when entering kitchen, hand sink in the back is missing, mask is not covering entire face, drink fountain has residue around nozzles, bathrooms are not sanitary, floors need to be sweot, vents are clogged and dusty, dumpsters overflowing

Rum Boogie Café- 80

Share this story

Latest News

More News