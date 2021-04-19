Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, April 13-19

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Colleta’s Italian Restaurant/Bar

2850 Appling Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DF652028-D9B7-478D-A0AC-989E4CAB6E8F

Burger King

6428 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F624975E-9074-4A8C-BC45-D075BD872A55

Blues City Hot Dog Cart

1317 Merrycrest Memphis, TN 38111

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2EE28F3D-A96D-44C2-B5C4-31DD4BD729F8

Villa Castoriti – Bar

714 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Ste 15 Cordova, TN

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0664C260-F478-4FDB-9BBA-6D06C0C4D3F6

China House

4780 Riverdale Memphis, TN 38141

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=32F0A2EF-34AD-495A-AAF7-D7B822423921

Lowest scores:

El Gallo Giro Restaurant: 83

3991 Lamar Ave., UNIT 2 Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: foods not maintained at *41, employee not wearing hair restraint, scoop stored in salt, food slippery/dirty in food prep area

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EE00AF21-6CD0-47F2-B86D-F7DEF9AE9F88



Waffle House #317- 76

1550 SYCAMORE VIEW RD. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: hands are not washed when entering kitchen, hand sink in the back is missing, mask is not covering entire face, drink fountain has residue around nozzles, bathrooms are not sanitary, floors need to be sweot, vents are clogged and dusty, dumpsters overflowing

Rum Boogie Café- 80

182 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, improper date marking, walk in refrigeration needs cleaning

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=936047D0-9EBB-4F40-A947-DDC7A5598AEC