Shelby County restaurant health scores, Sept. 9-15

Lowest scores:
- Westy’s: 85
- 346 N. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: Replace cutting boards, insects, grills need cleaning, no sanitizing agent in the water
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E1FA3A64-FA4B-4AA8-A16C-E1E0F9C2A91F
- Tastee Bar-B-Que: 85
- 1028 E.Brooks Rd. Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: employee not wearing face mask or hair restraint, build up on floors and wall, ice machine needs cleaning, roaches in men restroom
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=86D1CD00-2A67-4270-B096-8BA50CA3CBB7
100s:
- Subway
- 6744 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=73B7755E-DF65-4A16-A518-6EB9C0CF5DF8
- Smoothies and Fitness
- 6041 MT MORIAH RD. Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A50F3B9D-72DA-4D11-98B6-ABF8BF6D3181
- Bartlett Donuts
- 2731 Bartlett Blvd Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2CC31BF6-5CB3-4FD6-9A92-270527E22532