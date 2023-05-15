Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Thrive Restaurant and Bar

1680 Madison Ave., Memphis

Score: 87

Violations include: Ice machine needs cleaning; chicken wings need cooling; food needs labeling; cutting boards stained; ovens need cleaning; dirty ceiling tiles See report.

Wild Bill’s

1580 Vollintine Ave., Memphis

Score: 94

Violations include: Pans and utensils improperly stored; rusty, dirty chest freezer; dirty floor and ceiling; improper lighting in kitchen. See report

100s

Freedom Prep Middle School

817 Brownlee Road, Memphis

Brisket in a Basket

4575 Chuck Ave., Memphis

Casa Mexicana (bar)

8057 Stage Road, Memphis