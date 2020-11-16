Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 9-16

Restaurant Report Card
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

JR Fish & Chicken – 99

Southern Social- Bar – 99

Colton’s Steak House & Grill / Bar – 100

Casa Mexicana of Memphis Tn – Bar

There were no low scores this week.

