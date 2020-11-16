Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 9-16

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
JR Fish & Chicken – 99
- 5860 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
- One Violation: frozen burgers not covered
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=23293201-1706-4BDE-9063-89CCCBB8B985
Southern Social- Bar – 99
- 2285 GERMANTOWN RD Germantown, TN 38138
- One violation: improperly stored ice scoop
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F5A6AAFC-0EB2-4F8D-8923-83D60FC233E2
Colton’s Steak House & Grill / Bar – 100
- 8030 Highway 64 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EEA86E65-56C6-4EDA-ABC8-0BA550C09A75
- Scored an 81 earlier in the day, but the 100 is the most recent based off the time on the inspection sheet
Casa Mexicana of Memphis Tn – Bar
- 8057 Stage Rd Ste 102 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D04A2225-1266-47A1-BB47-B661EFE27F11
There were no low scores this week.