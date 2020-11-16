Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 9-16

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

JR Fish & Chicken – 99

5860 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

One Violation: frozen burgers not covered

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=23293201-1706-4BDE-9063-89CCCBB8B985

Southern Social- Bar – 99

2285 GERMANTOWN RD Germantown, TN 38138

One violation: improperly stored ice scoop

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F5A6AAFC-0EB2-4F8D-8923-83D60FC233E2

Colton’s Steak House & Grill / Bar – 100

8030 Highway 64 Memphis, TN 38133

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EEA86E65-56C6-4EDA-ABC8-0BA550C09A75

Scored an 81 earlier in the day, but the 100 is the most recent based off the time on the inspection sheet

Casa Mexicana of Memphis Tn – Bar

8057 Stage Rd Ste 102 Memphis, TN 38133

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D04A2225-1266-47A1-BB47-B661EFE27F11

There were no low scores this week.