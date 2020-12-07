Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

BEST:

A&J Catfish Station

5950 Knight Arnold Ext Memphis, TN 38115

Craft Carvery Cart

191 BEALE STREET Memphis, TN 38103

Taquerio El Plebe 502

6928 HILLSHIRE DR Memphis, TN 38133

LOWEST

Checkers – 83

3240 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: rusty spatler present, ceiling leakage water falling on exterior broken down beef cooler, no hair restraint, dirty toilet, facility floor is greasy, broken freezer door and ice machine door

