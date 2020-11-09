Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 2-9

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORE:

Memphis Incredible Pizza Company: 77

1245 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, ham/spinach on salad not at proper temp, dirty microwave, hot water handle too loose on hand washing sink in dough room

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1882AAD2-5809-4025-B52B-1D42C2743B11

100s:

Top Dawg

7396 BAYOU BEND COVE Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D5FAEBD4-10D6-4EB6-8F4D-15160F586417

University Club Gazebo Bar

1346 Central Club Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B708BFDA-5E2F-4DDB-894D-7EF0203B1810

The Crock Pot 2

7911 E. Shelby Dr., STE 106 Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FB0B5DDE-2D41-46D0-82EF-2EE2429D6CE6

University Club Grill Bar

1346 Central Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BD03CF31-1697-4C45-BAF3-8231BDE41517

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant- Bar

11615 Hwy 70, STE #104 Arlington, TN 38002

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C938EA84-5633-48E3-A4E2-D96FE2AE7539

Ikea Restaurant

7900 IKEA WAY Cordova, TN 38016

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=009A72E1-8896-4BCB-8F3E-18496EE3C1B2