Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 16-23

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
BEST:
Sage Bar – 100
- 94 S MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=DA8DC9BA-095C-4FBC-946D-7D8C972D0044,DA8DC9BA-095C-4FBC-946D-7D8C972D0044
Clicks Billiards Bar – 100
- 3705 Malco Way. Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=0EDB24F8-C7B7-42CB-AE03-5CCEA6370B9F,0EDB24F8-C7B7-42CB-AE03-5CCEA6370B9F
Todd’s Auction Services- 100
- 3449 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=EFD307B3-94D3-40E3-9681-13B076DF1A89,EFD307B3-94D3-40E3-9681-13B076DF1A89
East End Grill Bar – 100
- 7547 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=8D2BBBA3-764A-46CA-8787-1461F9A10952,8D2BBBA3-764A-46CA-8787-1461F9A10952
Huey’s Bar – 100
- 7677 Farmington Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=01107DA2-C8EB-4687-9FD4-7AC6AEC6E234,01107DA2-C8EB-4687-9FD4-7AC6AEC6E234
Café Palladio- 100
- 2169 Central Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=5A6A3E01-759E-49E6-91E1-57F7D4F827E6,5A6A3E01-759E-49E6-91E1-57F7D4F827E6
Rizzi Pizza and Paradiso Pub – 100
- 6230 Greenlee St., Ste. #4 Arlington, TN 38002
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=D3F91EB8-E928-4FDC-B4C5-9C239FAC0714,D3F91EB8-E928-4FDC-B4C5-9C239FAC0714
Alchemy Bar – 100
- 940 S COOPER Memphis, TN 38104
- One note: 55: Permit expired. Must pay $300.00 within 24 hours.
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=48686A0F-AB0B-4182-9E15-80E544C8DBC4,48686A0F-AB0B-4182-9E15-80E544C8DBC4
Celtic Crossing Bar – 100
- 903 S. COOPER STREET Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=8DAC186B-DD8C-4059-B1BD-B7E385453ED9,8DAC186B-DD8C-4059-B1BD-B7E385453ED9
LOWEST:
Sage – 83
- 94 MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: improper labeling, incorrect storage and date marking
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=3E8D0CD6-6D15-422F-AE50-4D36F3DFFA42,3E8D0CD6-6D15-422F-AE50-4D36F3DFFA42
Jackson Corned Beef- 85
- 845 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38107
- Violations include: fruit flies, no hairnets, dirty disposable utensils, dirty floors
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=FA1B764E-0910-43FE-97EB-6A30495F1B5C,FA1B764E-0910-43FE-97EB-6A30495F1B5C
East End Grill – 84
- 7547 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
- Violations include: date marking, dirty, grease buildup, food stored on the floor
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=E8591A6E-0F7B-493F-AD5F-DABB0A829C4B,E8591A6E-0F7B-493F-AD5F-DABB0A829C4B
