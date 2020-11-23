Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 16-23

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

BEST:

Sage Bar – 100

Clicks Billiards Bar – 100

Todd’s Auction Services- 100

East End Grill Bar – 100

Huey’s Bar – 100

Café Palladio- 100

Rizzi Pizza and Paradiso Pub – 100

Alchemy Bar – 100

Celtic Crossing Bar – 100


LOWEST:

Sage – 83

Jackson Corned Beef- 85

East End Grill – 84

