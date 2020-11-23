Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Nov. 16-23

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

BEST:

Sage Bar – 100

94 S MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103

Clicks Billiards Bar – 100

3705 Malco Way. Memphis, TN 38125

Todd’s Auction Services- 100

3449 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

East End Grill Bar – 100

7547 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133

Huey’s Bar – 100

7677 Farmington Germantown, TN 38138

Café Palladio- 100

2169 Central Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Rizzi Pizza and Paradiso Pub – 100

6230 Greenlee St., Ste. #4 Arlington, TN 38002

Alchemy Bar – 100

940 S COOPER Memphis, TN 38104

One note: 55: Permit expired. Must pay $300.00 within 24 hours.

Celtic Crossing Bar – 100

903 S. COOPER STREET Memphis, TN 38104

LOWEST:

Sage – 83

94 MAIN ST Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: improper labeling, incorrect storage and date marking

Jackson Corned Beef- 85

845 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38107

Violations include: fruit flies, no hairnets, dirty disposable utensils, dirty floors

East End Grill – 84

7547 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: date marking, dirty, grease buildup, food stored on the floor

