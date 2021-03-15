Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, March 9-15

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Arnold’s BBQ

320 Monroe Ave. #2 Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A1B9A043-0D0E-4BBD-B147-743A166CEDC6

Margaritas of Cordova- Bar

1805 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Cordova, TN 38016

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=8DDDCABD-000E-4FDD-974D-7F437C02735D

Neely’s Interstate BBQ

7209 Winchester RD Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E397AFB5-B189-4D00-9523-CE473CD7C3DA

Central BBQ – Bar

4375 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=2BB37518-C252-403C-90FF-452FD921893C

Kooky Canuck – FD-SRV

87 S SECOND STREET Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CABE8324-9BBB-4B87-826A-EF5FA04CFC46

Kobe Japan Express

7020 E SHELBY DR #104 Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CBB7E671-199F-4AC2-B367-450F5DA0BB30

Checker’s

434 E H Crump Memphis, TN 38126

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6A4245F4-8ED6-48C2-8D26-1B51F0825064

Lowest:

Tacqueria Juquilita

3108 BLUFFDALE Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: no thermometer reader found during the inspection, wiping cloths are not stored in bleach water solution, not following mask mandate, workers were not wearing masks

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=04EF086E-3E9D-48BD-B376-D1B2D10ED116