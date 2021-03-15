Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, March 9-15

Restaurant Report Card

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Arnold’s BBQ

Margaritas of Cordova- Bar

Neely’s Interstate BBQ

Central BBQ – Bar

Kooky Canuck – FD-SRV

Kobe Japan Express

Checker’s

Lowest:

Tacqueria Juquilita

