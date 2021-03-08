Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, March 2-8

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Raw Girls
- 679 ADAMS – REAR Memphis, TN 38105
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6A4A799C-E3AC-4F6B-99CE-6CE118CDD1F4
Jim’s Place Bar
- 3660 S. Houston Levee Rd., STE 112 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5CF8D617-0DDB-4467-89B9-1ACF75E0BED8
Retro Coffee & Donuts
- 2534 TICKLE DR Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A176DE6D-010C-47C2-938F-51EF44AC763D
Note: There were no scores below a 91 this week.