Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, March 2-8

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Raw Girls

Jim’s Place Bar

Retro Coffee & Donuts

Note: There were no scores below a 91 this week.

