Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Jan. 4-11

Restaurant Report Card

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9307

Bonefish Grill-Bar

The Bistro at Kirby Pines

Booya’s Bar

Tatums Made’em

Pyro’s Pizza – Bar

The Skybox Grill and Bar – Bar

LOWEST:

Wendy’s

