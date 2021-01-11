Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Jan. 4-11

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9307
- 4600 Merchants Park, STE 141 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A9F584E9-3ADC-4F0C-A648-8EF9CD4B9950
Bonefish Grill-Bar
- 4680 Merchant Park Cir, STE 300 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C0662267-B03F-4C78-9938-2C59BB325E97
The Bistro at Kirby Pines
- 3535 KIRBY PKWY Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DBFF500E-9E3F-4002-BA48-3E34EB8D74A0
Booya’s Bar
- 954 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=603D10ED-33E8-4A40-B746-4CF3C5BC8F26
Tatums Made’em
- 66 N FERNWAY RD Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D6C09B6B-0B5E-4907-8175-E4550CC37B4A
Pyro’s Pizza – Bar
- 3592 S HOUSTON LEVEE RD. Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=37FAD694-3791-444B-9706-E59CA9AE6B85
The Skybox Grill and Bar – Bar
- 2140 W POPLAR AVE SUITE 101-102 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BA2AE8E8-7FC9-4206-ABB0-45910FF33235
LOWEST:
Wendy’s
- 3196 Austin Peay Memphis, TN 3812
- Violations include: condenser leak in walk-in freezer, unlabeled food containers, unlabeled toxic substance above hand washing sink, improper foot attire, no hair restraint, multi dirty exterior surfaces
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=406A1890-9AB4-40F8-8B9C-C07570E673FC
