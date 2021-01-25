Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Jan. 18-25

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Aldo’s (Bar)

100 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=668ABBC7-B76C-4AA1-AD31-8D3C749F50CD

Subway #4537 – Downtown

85 N. Main Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=737F311E-068F-4CF3-8319-F28B1C9806B7

The Peabody (lobby bar)

149 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=021C5FDC-1E4C-441E-8757-F11A4EDBDC85

Panda Express

7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7F0E962F-26F7-40B9-BF57-3FDB7F72BA6A

Note: There were no scores below a 80 this week.