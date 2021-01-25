Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Jan. 18-25

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Aldo’s (Bar)

Subway #4537 – Downtown

The Peabody (lobby bar)

Panda Express

Note: There were no scores below a 80 this week.

