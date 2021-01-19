Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Jan. 11-19

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
McDonalds #11131
- 7011 E SHELBY DRIVE Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CB5A15A2-31C9-42E7-BA26-03F7E8880C76
Saito 2 Hibachi and Sushi (Bar)
- 9775 US HWY 64 Arlington, TN 38002
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1284083E-4BC9-4CF4-8645-856EFA2C6E8A
Chic-Fil-A #984
- 7072 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=873A4B0E-3D28-45FB-9A7E-530B1E6BD633
Note: There were no scores below a 90 this week.