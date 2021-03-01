Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Feb. 23- March 1

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Raven & Lilly- Bar
- 120 E Mulberry Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5B000A00-EF78-43E3-82C1-8CFCB090923D
Highlander Pub- Bar
- 78 N. Main Street Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=F8B6498D-4368-45E6-8426-C44277098EA9
Note: There were no scores below a 90 this week.