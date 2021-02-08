Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Feb. 2-8

Restaurant Report Card

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Makeda’s Cookies

Smoothie King

Mike’s Hot Wings & Such

Wendy’s

Note: There were no scores below a 85 this week.

Share this story

Latest News

More News