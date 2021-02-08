Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Feb. 2-8

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
100s:
Makeda’s Cookies
- 488 SOUTH SECOND ST Memphis, TN 38103
Smoothie King
- 1995 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
Mike’s Hot Wings & Such
- 6825 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
Wendy’s
- 6260 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115
Note: There were no scores below a 85 this week.