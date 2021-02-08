Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Feb. 2-8

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

100s:

Makeda’s Cookies

488 SOUTH SECOND ST Memphis, TN 38103

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BF1F9319-8192-444B-8E7D-2BBAD2D306FB

Smoothie King

1995 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9A597A0C-6101-4862-A24C-26DA96884F8D

Mike’s Hot Wings & Such

6825 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E15361BC-E357-41E2-81FA-7BF2652DC299

Wendy’s

6260 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BBA40752-5E27-4703-8E3A-ACB1D8EC472F

Note: There were no scores below a 85 this week.