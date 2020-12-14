Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 8-14

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES :

Eurest Dining at Electrolux – Food Service: 77

3231 PAUL R. LOWERY RD Memphis, TN 38109

Violations include: cheese in display bottom cooler is molded, cases of food stored on the floor, ice machine is dirty, oven needs cleaning, stove top needs cleaning

Taqueria Guadalupana #3- 58

3160 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: no paper towels at the handwashing sink, cutting boards stained, leftover foods past 24 hours are not date marked, no hair restraint, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution, rusty equipment, no permit or inspection posted

Dixie Queen – 50

3141 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: hand sink does not have hot water, cutting board stained, drink nozzles are dirty, chicken found at 87 degrees, staff needs to be trained on how to use bleach properly, cooler temp at 52 degrees, roaches viewed crawling on counter, female staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty equipment, bathrooms dirty

100’s:

Another Broken Egg- Bar

6063 PARK AVE. Memphis, TN 38119

Cinco De Mayor Bar and Grill Inc. – Bar

6063 Mt Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Holiday Inn Express

7784 Wolf Trail Cv Germantown, TN 38138

Mellow Mushroom – Bar

5138 PARK Memphis, TN 38117

Perkins

5112 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Bass Pro Fudge Shop

1 BASS PRO DRIVE Memphis, TN 38103

