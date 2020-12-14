Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 8-14

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES:
Eurest Dining at Electrolux – Food Service: 77
- 3231 PAUL R. LOWERY RD Memphis, TN 38109
- Violations include: cheese in display bottom cooler is molded, cases of food stored on the floor, ice machine is dirty, oven needs cleaning, stove top needs cleaning
Taqueria Guadalupana #3- 58
- 3160 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: no paper towels at the handwashing sink, cutting boards stained, leftover foods past 24 hours are not date marked, no hair restraint, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution, rusty equipment, no permit or inspection posted
Dixie Queen – 50
- 3141 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: hand sink does not have hot water, cutting board stained, drink nozzles are dirty, chicken found at 87 degrees, staff needs to be trained on how to use bleach properly, cooler temp at 52 degrees, roaches viewed crawling on counter, female staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty equipment, bathrooms dirty
100’s:
Another Broken Egg- Bar
- 6063 PARK AVE. Memphis, TN 38119
Cinco De Mayor Bar and Grill Inc. – Bar
- 6063 Mt Moriah Memphis, TN 38115
Holiday Inn Express
- 7784 Wolf Trail Cv Germantown, TN 38138
Mellow Mushroom – Bar
- 5138 PARK Memphis, TN 38117
Perkins
- 5112 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
Bass Pro Fudge Shop
- 1 BASS PRO DRIVE Memphis, TN 38103
