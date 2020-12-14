Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 8-14

Restaurant Report Card

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Eurest Dining at Electrolux – Food Service: 77

Taqueria Guadalupana #3-  58

Dixie Queen – 50

100’s:

Another Broken Egg- Bar

Cinco De Mayor Bar and Grill Inc. – Bar

Holiday Inn Express

Mellow Mushroom – Bar

Perkins

Bass Pro Fudge Shop

