Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 28-Jan. 4

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Best:
Captain D’s Seafood #6124: 98
- 2815 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=DD7AF542-805A-44E0-8631-ECAE7CE5F296,DD7AF542-805A-44E0-8631-ECAE7CE5F296
Papa John’s : 95
- 2757 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=67C6EA59-76EC-41BE-ADF0-EAD287E0F44A,67C6EA59-76EC-41BE-ADF0-EAD287E0F44A
LOWEST:
Dixie Queen: 75
- 3141 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128
- Vilations include: food not properly stored/labeled, facility is dirty, no proper ventilation
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=02DEB798-67E8-4B49-9E52-E5FABF36AA02,02DEB798-67E8-4B49-9E52-E5FABF36AA02
Putt Putt Golf and Games: 83
- 1401 Bartlett Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: no therometer in the ice cream floor freezer dippers, personal drinking/food stored with food items
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=5322A7F7-5873-4BD0-925A-D83DDC642CE9,5322A7F7-5873-4BD0-925A-D83DDC642CE9