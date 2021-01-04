Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 28-Jan. 4

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Best:

Captain D’s Seafood #6124: 98

Papa John’s : 95

LOWEST:

Dixie Queen: 75

Putt Putt Golf and Games: 83

