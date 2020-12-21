Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 15-21

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Some of the 100s:
Patrick’s Restaurant- Bar
- 4972 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=2EE15270-060C-40D2-B0D9-C7FD9223559E,2EE15270-060C-40D2-B0D9-C7FD9223559E
El Patron Authentic Mexican Rest & Bar
- 5811 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=832B1772-39A6-40D8-B1E1-24F446F0CA01,832B1772-39A6-40D8-B1E1-24F446F0CA01
Memphis Spots Pub, The (BAR)
- 5012-d Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=ADB995E8-BB5F-4376-A428-6AD603B34B24
Bluff City Crab
- 3705 MALCO WAY STE 102 Memphis, TN 38125
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=F8BDD161-A0B8-4FDE-9A2E-0A6E88240F45,F8BDD161-A0B8-4FDE-9A2E-0A6E88240F45
La Fogata Restaurant
- 3705 Malco Way Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=B0AE38B1-C876-4558-9A89-3A361EA968B3,B0AE38B1-C876-4558-9A89-3A361EA968B3
Lowest:
Southern Hands Homestyle Cooking – FD SRV.
- 3624 AUSTIN PEAY Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: tea made by hanging mop, toxic items found with no label/improperly stored, both restroom dirty, exterior equipment is dirty
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=7F51E083-3F67-44A8-9AD4-29959C732C28,7F51E083-3F67-44A8-9AD4-29959C732C28
Exline’s Best Pizza
- 2935 Old Austin Peay HWY Memphis, TN 38128
- Violations include: stain cutting boards, priority foundation violations, food containers not labeled/covered, staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty equipment, wall damage
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/print/?task=getPrintable&path=tennessee&pKey=F5EC519E-FD30-44E3-9B8F-1A3F4EC6773D,F5EC519E-FD30-44E3-9B8F-1A3F4EC6773D