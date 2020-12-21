Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores, Dec. 15-21

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Some of the 100s:

Patrick’s Restaurant- Bar

4972 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

El Patron Authentic Mexican Rest & Bar

5811 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Memphis Spots Pub, The (BAR)

5012-d Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Bluff City Crab

3705 MALCO WAY STE 102 Memphis, TN 38125

La Fogata Restaurant

3705 Malco Way Memphis, TN 38115

Lowest:

Southern Hands Homestyle Cooking – FD SRV.

3624 AUSTIN PEAY Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: tea made by hanging mop, toxic items found with no label/improperly stored, both restroom dirty, exterior equipment is dirty

Exline’s Best Pizza

2935 Old Austin Peay HWY Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: stain cutting boards, priority foundation violations, food containers not labeled/covered, staff not wearing hair restraint, rusty equipment, wall damage

