Restaurant Report Card: Shelby County health inspection scores, Aug. 31-Sept. 9

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Rockhouse Live: 76

5709 Raleigh Lagrange Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: hands not washed when entering kitchen, observed improper thawing, microwave needs to be cleaned, grease fryer has build up, floor is sticky/dirty, inadequate lighting throughout kitchen

THIS WEEK’S 100s:

Huey’s – Bar:

77 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103

Aramark Correction Fd Services- Jail East

6201 Haley Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Frida’s Bar:

4650 MERCHANTS PARK CIRCLE SUITE 856 Collierville, TN 38017

Jasper’s

1450 Gaither Memphis, TN 38106

Colonial Country Club Mixed Grill- Upstairs and Mens Bar Downstairs

2736 Countrywood Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Andy B’s Bar:



6276 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

