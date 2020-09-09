Restaurant Report Card: Shelby County health inspection scores, Aug. 31-Sept. 9

Restaurant Report Card
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

LOWEST SCORES:

Rockhouse Live: 76

THIS WEEK’S 100s:

Huey’s – Bar:

Aramark Correction Fd Services- Jail East

Frida’s Bar:

Jasper’s

Colonial Country Club Mixed Grill- Upstairs and Mens Bar Downstairs

Andy B’s Bar:

