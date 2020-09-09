Restaurant Report Card: Shelby County health inspection scores, Aug. 31-Sept. 9

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
LOWEST SCORES:
Rockhouse Live: 76
- 5709 Raleigh Lagrange Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: hands not washed when entering kitchen, observed improper thawing, microwave needs to be cleaned, grease fryer has build up, floor is sticky/dirty, inadequate lighting throughout kitchen
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=57E06ED7-A4C2-4D04-A118-793ADF3484B1
THIS WEEK’S 100s:
Huey’s – Bar:
- 77 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EE234DAF-2EE9-4D77-A94A-244384C773F7
Aramark Correction Fd Services- Jail East
- 6201 Haley Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C902A0D9-FF8C-417D-BE74-2CF90E8B6883
Frida’s Bar:
- 4650 MERCHANTS PARK CIRCLE SUITE 856 Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B7555C30-869A-4935-A80F-ABDD00E77933
Jasper’s
- 1450 Gaither Memphis, TN 38106
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=15446E0D-B723-43EA-8026-5456897DC081
Colonial Country Club Mixed Grill- Upstairs and Mens Bar Downstairs
- 2736 Countrywood Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6CA3C0F2-073D-4534-845A-39E343BA45EE
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3463634D-0AD5-42FC-AFF8-14D398F28AEE
Andy B’s Bar:
6276 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E425525F-CB86-4BF4-9A49-EA4BC7EB2548