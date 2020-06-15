Restaurant Report Card, June 7-15

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week’s lowest scores, June 7-15

Texas De Brazil, 150 Peabody Place: 83

Problems include: No sanitizer pumping through dish washer, kitchen employees observed with no hair restraint.

The bar at Texas de Brazil received a 99.

Las Delicias, 5689 Quince Road: 86

Problems include: There is build up grime on the automatic dishwasher, ice machine has mildew on the flap.

This week’s highest scores

The Goddard School, 190 N. Forest Hill Irene Road: 100

Creative Life Inc. Prep School, 1222 Riverside Blvd.: 100

Dad’s Place #1, 1471 E. Brooks Road: 100

Lenny’s Sub Shop, 4726 Spottswood Ave.: 99

Gibson’s Donuts, 760 Mt. Moriah: 99