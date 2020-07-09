Restaurant Report Card, June 29-July 6

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
This week’s highest scores
Porter-Leath Hanley Headstart: 100
Porter-Leath Early Childhood Center: 100
This week’s lowest scores
D’bo’s Buffalo Wings # 2: 72
4407 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: Flies in kitchen area, microwave not clean
Yum’s Restaurant: 69
4571 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: Barehand contact of cheese slice, cheese stored on shelf with raw chicken