Restaurant Report Card: June 23-29

This week's highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections, June 23-29
This week’s highest scores, June 23-29
Flying Saucer, 130 Peabody Place: 100
Flight-Bar, 39 South Main: 100
Rollin Café, 9580 Macon Road: 100
This week’s lowest scores
Zi Jing Chinese, 6525 Memphis Arlington #102: 76
- Violations: improper hot holding food, observed dried blood at the bottom of the stand up freezer
Big Bill’s BBQ, 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd.: 88
- Violations: hand sink did not have soap and towels, no hair restraints
Jackson Corned Beef, 845 Jackson Ave.: 89
- Violations: presence of flies, dirty tops on packaged and canned food, dirty sink